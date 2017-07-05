OTTS Garage hosts free annual summer event

OTTS Garage will be welcoming musicians and staff members this week from The Extreme Tour. The purpose of The Extreme Tour is to use extreme sports and music events to reach at-risk and counter culture youth with services and resources that would assist them in making positive, as well as healthy decisions for a successful life.

The Extreme Tour is, in terms of the number of communities visited in a year, the largest and longest running Extreme Sports & Music tour in the world. They currently visit over 100 communities each year in the United States alone, and this number has again started to rise dramatically as the tour has expanded internationally to almost every continent.

Extreme Tour musicians and staff will be interacting with students during the week leading up to their performance on Friday, July 7. Bands scheduled to perform on Main Street in front of OTTS Garage from 4-8 p.m. include GalleryCat, Andre Blaack, Juliana Hale & Band of Roses, Ti-Real. Music styles will range from rock to rap. The event is free for all ages and includes free food and opportunities to win prizes. Individuals interested in participating in the skateboard and BMX biking competition will need to have a liability release form completed by a parent/guardian.

These forms can be obtained from members of the Extreme Tour during the week, online at Facebook.com/OttsGarage, and at the event.