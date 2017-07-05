Merrill City Band – An American Celebration

The Merrill City Band sends a special invitation to all veterans, those currently serving, auxiliary members, and their families, to help celebrate the USA at Normal Park tonight, July 5, beginning at 7 p.m. Familiar marches like “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” and other patriotic music will be presented. Veterans will present and retire the colors and vocalists Saydi Stewart, Tiffany Townsend, Josh Olson and Jim Bjorklund join the band on a beautiful arrangement of “Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor.”

What better way to celebrate America than by singing about it! For the first time, the band is inviting anyone who would like to sing with the group, to join them on the National Anthem and “God Bless America.” Patriotic attire is welcome and encouraged for singers and audience members alike. Singers interested in participating should come to the Merrill High School at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a quick run through. The choir will sing the melody in unison and lyrics will be provided. Use door 13 on the stadium side of the building. If you can’t make the rehearsal, please join us at the park.

The 50/50 raffle continues, along with the weekly kiddie parade. Little marchers will receive some tasty treats and a coupon for free ice cream at Cup N Cone, Dairy Queen, Briq’s, or Culver’s. In the spirit of the holiday, all donations tonight will go to the new VFW building in Merrill.

Next week, the band presents, “Polka Man, Go.” Many great polkas will be on the program, as well as other tunes that fit the theme. Since set up for concerts begins at 4:00, decisions regarding performance cancellations because of inclement weather are made by that time. All concerts are free and the public is invited to bring a lawn chair or a blanket, a toe to tap, and a smile.

lease join us for the concert to say a Happy Birthday to the USA and to cheer on the construction in Normal Park!