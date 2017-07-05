Lee R. Zastrow, age 82, of Merrill, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2017, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Lee was born August 29, 1935, in Merrill, son of the late Harry and Adela (Hagedorn) Zastrow. He married Virginia Krueger on November 1, 1958, in Trinity Lutheran Church, Town of Berlin. She survives. Lee had worked for 50 years with SEMCO in Merrill, and was a department supervisor at the time of his retirement. Lee enjoyed gardening with his wife. He especially enjoyed taking care of his rose bushes. Lee also like watching NASCAR with Virginia.

Lee is survived by his wife of 58 years, Virginia Zastrow, Merrill; one son, Steven L. (Cindy) Zastrow, Merrill; his granddaughter, Amber (Bryce) Whereatt, Wausau; two sisters, Irene (Chuck) Zupon, College Place, Washington, and Joanne (Dave) Krause, Merrill; and special family friend, Pam Kufahl, Merrill. Besides his parents, Lee is preceded in death by his grandson, Adam Zastrow; and his brother, Emery Zastrow.

The funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 7, 2017, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Merrill. The Rev. Scott Gustafson will officiate. Burial will follow in Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. Friday at the church. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com.

The Zastrow Family wishes to thank Woodland Court Elder Services, Merrill, for the wonderful care given to Lee.