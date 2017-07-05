July events at T.B. Scott Library

Friday, July 7, from 1–3 p.m. is the Independence Day Coloring Event in the community room. All materials will be provided including colored pencils and markers along with your choice of coloring projects. There will be holiday refrigerator magnets, paper door wreaths, and many designs of cards to choose from. Or you may bring your own project from home to work on. Make sure to take pictures during the 4th of July and bring them along to this event to capture the spirit of the holiday with one of the color and frame designs. Snacks provided during this creative, tranquil get-together.

On Friday, July 14, the Critic’s Choice Movie Event will be shown from 1-3:30 p.m. in the library community room. Centered in 1865 during the final battles of the Civil War, the feature film shows the struggles of President Abraham Lincoln to end the war and achieve passage of the landmark constitutional amendment to ban slavery forever in the United States. Directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tommy Lee Jones and Hal Holbrook, just to name a few, this 2012 PG-13 film was nominated for over 200 awards and took home the Academy Award for Best Motion Picture of the Year in 2013. Refreshments will be provided during the entire film.

Plan to ride the Merrill-Go-Round bus to either of these events and your ride is on the house. The July movie is an additional half-hour so please plan to have the bus pick you up at the library at 3:30.

Gazebo Nights at Normal Park is just around the corner and the Outreach Department at T.B. Scott Library will again be bringing gently used puzzles to exchange. Stop by and pick up information on library events or grab a bookmark for that new summer beach read. Do you know someone in need of Outreach Services? Make sure to bring along the information to Gazebo Nights and we will see that this special person in your life gets library materials geared just for them delivered right to their door.

For additional information on any of the upcoming programs or to contact the Outreach Department, please call the library at 715-536-7191 or check out our website.