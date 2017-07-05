Fire destroys shed in town of Bradley

On July 4, at approximately 3:47 p.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shed on fire on Thomas Road in the Township of Bradley. Tomahawk Fire Department, Wisconsin DNR, Tomahawk EMS, and Deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to scene.

Per the investigation, the property owner was attempting to start a torch inside the garage, when a pile of debris nearby started on fire. The property owner attempted to put out the fire but was unsuccessful.

The shed was a complete loss. The property owner received minor burns but there were no other injuries reported.