Fire destroys shed in town of Bradley

Firefighters battle a shed fire in the town of Bradley Tuesday afternoon.

Posted by: ,
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

On July 4, at approximately 3:47 p.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shed on fire on Thomas Road in the Township of Bradley. Tomahawk Fire Department, Wisconsin DNR, Tomahawk EMS, and Deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to scene.

Per the investigation, the property owner was attempting to start a torch inside the garage, when a pile of debris nearby started on fire. The property owner attempted to put out the fire but was unsuccessful.

The shed was a complete loss. The property owner received minor burns but there were no other injuries reported.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

County sharpens focus on Tax Delinquent Properties

Comments comments

Merrill Golf Booster Club golf tournament right around the corner

Comments comments

Security Health Plan invests $1,000 in Kinship of Tomahawk youth mentoring and after-school programs

Comments comments

Ask an Official: MPD’s Tesch discusses drugged driving vs drunk driving

Comments comments