Chamber ‘Spotlight on Business’

The Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce Spotlight on Business for the month of July is American Family Insurance – David Cooper Agency.

The David Cooper Agency is located at 2011 E. Main St. and is owned by Dave Cooper. Dave is an insurance broker and agent with more than 13 years’ experience in the field. He operates three American Family Insurance offices in Merrill, Wittenberg and Shawano. He employs an additional seven insurance specialists who provide Vehicle, Life, Property, Business and Health insurance coverage.

The David Cooper Agency has been awarded numerous honors including AFLIC – 2004-2016; Life Diamond – four times; Life Honors in 2008; All Lines Leader in 2007; and All American – 2005-2017.

“American Family Insurance – David Cooper Agency is another locally owned business that invests in the Merrill community by offering a full range of insurance programs,” stated Debbe Kinsey, Merrill Chamber CEO. “They are another great example of the hundreds of family-owned, local businesses in the Merrill area that we are proud to call Chamber members.”