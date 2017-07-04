Happy 241st Birthday America!

On behalf of the staff of the Merrill Foto News, we would like to wish our readers and local community a very safe and joyous Independence Day holiday!

The Foto News will resume regular hours of operation at 8 AM Wednesday morning.

