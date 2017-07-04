Happy 241st Birthday America! Posted by: Foto News , July 4, 2017 On behalf of the staff of the Merrill Foto News, we would like to wish our readers and local community a very safe and joyous Independence Day holiday! The Foto News will resume regular hours of operation at 8 AM Wednesday morning. Comments comments Related Posts County sharpens focus on Tax Delinquent Properties Comments comments Security Health Plan invests $1,000 in Kinship of Tomahawk youth mentoring and after-school programs Comments comments Fair to feature professional bull riding, barrel racing Comments comments Ask an Official: MPD’s Tesch discusses drugged driving vs drunk driving Comments comments