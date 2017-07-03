Merrill Police reports

June 30

3:57 p.m.- A caller reported finding a syringe in his yard. The syringe was properly disposed of.

4:16 p.m.- A caller reported finding a syringe. The syringe was turned over to an officer and properly disposed of.

4:44 p.m.- An officer on patrol observed a male riding a bicycle that he knew had several warrants for his arrest. The officer attempted to stop the man however he did not stop and ran inside of his residence. A perimeter was established around the residence. Contact was made with the man that entry would be made including a K9. The man surrendered and was arrested for resisting an officer, four Lincoln County warrants and a Merrill PD warrant.

July 1

3:13 a.m.- A caller reported hearing glass breaking at a neighboring residence. An officer found a window broken out of the front of the residence. The residence was cleared and nobody was inside. One of the involved parties was located at another residence. The male who had broken the window had left the area on foot and was not located. A marijuana grinder was observed on the seat of his vehicle and was seized. Additional investigation is forthcoming once the male is spoken to.

10:11 a.m.- A caller reported her son had gotten into a physical altercation earlier in the morning with a roommate. In speaking with the two roommates it was found a verbal argument over cleaning duties in the apartment led to a physical fight. One male was arrested for domestic battery.

12:22 p.m.- A caller reported the theft of a ladder from outside his building.

4:16 p.m.- An off-duty officer observed a male he knew had a warrant for his arrest. The officer called for on-duty officers and they located the man. He was arrested for his warrant through the WI Department of Corrections.

5:55 p.m.- A caller reported her grandson had stolen and used her credit card. The grandson stated he had permission to use the card. The grandson was arrested for a probation violation.

He will be charged for the theft of the credit card as well as several counts of bail jumping. The officer will be continuing investigation to determine all the locations where the card was used.

July 2

6:59 p.m.- A tow truck driver was in the process of repossessing a vehicle. The owner became agitated and climbed onto the tow truck as it drove away. When the driver stopped the tow truck the male party eventually entered the cab of the tow truck and stole the keys away from the driver before unhooking his vehicle and driving away. The male fled to a building where he hid inside. He eventually came out and spoke with officers. He was arrested for disorderly conduct, theft and criminal damage to property as he damaged another vehicle in the process.