Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

A 35-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested Thursday afternoon on a warrant charge. A deputy stopped him on County Rd. A at County Rd. H in the Town of King just before 2 p.m. A check showed his driver’s license was revoked and he was wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff. The man was cited for operating without a driver’s license and taken into custody on the warrant.

A 41-year-old Irma man was arrested Thursday afternoon on a warrant charge. Deputies found the man in the Town of Birch and arrested him on a warrant for violating terms of his probation.

Tomahawk Firefighters and a deputy responded to a report of a car fire on Friday night in the Town of Bradley. At 8 p.m., a cell 911 caller reported a vehicle had started on fire on South Country Court. A deputy arrived minutes later and found the fire was out. Firefighters checked the vehicle.

A 19-year-old Merrill man was arrested early Saturday morning after a traffic stop in the City of Merrill. A deputy stopped the vehicle on E. 2nd Street at Pier Street at 12:25 a.m. for having non-functioning tail lamps. The driver displayed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody for a first offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The driver was also charged with possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia after Lincoln County K9 Poncho alerted to the odor of narcotics on the vehicle.

A 21-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested early Saturday morning on drug and criminal traffic charges after a traffic stop. A deputy stopped the vehicle on State Rd. 17 north of State Rd. 64 at 1:42 a.m. The driver displayed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody for a second offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. A passenger was also arrested for the possession of THC after Lincoln County K9 Poncho alerted to the odor of narcotics on the vehicle.

Two people received minor injuries after a two vehicle crash Saturday evening in the Town of Schley. The crash was phoned into 911 at County Rd. X at County Rd. J at 5 p.m. The crash occurred when a vehicle being driven by a 21-year-old Crandon man failed to yield to a vehicle being driven by a Madison man. All parties refused medical transport and the Town of Russell Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The Recreation Deputy reports the waterways are filled with people enjoying the holiday weekend. He would like to remind boaters to make sure you boat is properly equipped with required items such as life jackets for all on board. The Rec. Deputy also noted making contact with several boaters over the weekend who were operating after dark without required lights and with others who were not obeying the no wake zones.

You are reminded that in order to set off fireworks that explode or leave the ground you need a permit from your town chairman. A few complaints were received this weekend about people lighting off fireworks. Those that were located were educated on the law and informed to contact their townships before they continued.

Fourteen people reported striking deer this past week including a motorcyclist. That crash occurred on Monday when a Hutchinson, Minn. man struck the deer on State Rd. 64 at Hagar City Road in the Town of Corning. A Wausau man also struck a turkey disabling his vehicle on US Hwy. 51 near County Rd. C on Tuesday evening. A bear was struck and killed Friday evening on County Rd. X north of County Rd. J in the Town of Russell.