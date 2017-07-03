Hoops for Health Girls Basketball Camp

Starting on July 10, there will be a girls basketball camp for kids who are going to be in grades K-8 in the 2017-18 school year. The camp will run from July 10 through July 13, then start up again on July 17 and go through July 20. For kids grades K-2 the camp will be hosted at Kate Goodrich Elementary School and be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For girls in grades 3-8 the camp will be at PRMS in the field house and for grades 3-5 the camp will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and for grades 6-8 the camp will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Players will spend the first hour with the coaches learning and practicing offensive/defensive drills and game-like situations. The other half hour will be spent with a partner doing shooting skills, playing games and shooting free throws. This is meant to be a fun experience for girls who want to remain active and healthy this summer!

