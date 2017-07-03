Anna I. Ineichen, age 46, of Marshfield, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. She was born on May 15, 1971 to the late Walter G. Sr. and Marie (Spoerri) Ineichen, in Merrill. Anna attended and graduated from Merrill High School. She cherished her time that she spent with family, especially her beloved children. Anna would look forward to going to Wisconsin Dells with her family. She enjoyed nature and enjoyed spending time going on walks, some of them with her dog, taking camping trips and visiting the local parks. Anna liked to read, and would spend many days at the library. When she wanted to relax, Anna would take in some good movies or take a ride on the trails with her four wheeler. Anna really loved her trip that she took to Switzerland, she had so many fond memories of it.

Anna is survived by her companion: Gerald Gleisner , sons: Kevin Gleisner and Zach Christensen, all of Marshfield, brothers: Walter (Mary) Ineichen of Merrill, Frank (Bernie) Ineichen, Albert Ineichen and Anton Ineichen, all of Gleason, sisters: Marie (Russell) Zoellner of Merrill, Verena (Jerry) Hull of Colby and Gloria (Roy) Castano of Killeen, TX, numerous nieces, nephews, along with great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Walter G. Sr. and Marie (Spoerri) Ineichen.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Anna will be held on Friday, July 7, 2017 at 11am at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Bloomville. Father Chris Kemp will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 7, 2017 from 10am until the time of Mass, also at the church. Inurnment will take place in the St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Bloomville.

