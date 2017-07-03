Lynn L. Tordsen, age 63, of Merrill, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at St. Clare’s Hospital, Weston.

Lynn was born June 11, 1954, in Tomahawk, daughter of the late Fred and Shirley (David) Becker. She married David L. Tordsen on July 1, 1994. He survives. Lynn had worked as a nursing assistance at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill, and also provided in home child care. Lynn enjoyed spending time with her family; gardening and canning; hunting and fishing; crocheting and knitting; and feeding and watching the birds at her home.

Lynn is survived by her husband, David L. Tordsen, Merrill; two daughters, Tamara (Casey) Steffen, Wausau, and Jennifer (Arnold) Mathis III, Merrill; two grandchildren, Alyssa and Alexzander; and three step grandchildren, Devin, Shawna, and Haley. Besides her parents, Lynn is preceded in death by her brother, Fred Becker.

The funeral will begin at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, July 6, 2017, at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. Burial will follow in Bethany Cemetery, Town of Birch, Lincoln County. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

