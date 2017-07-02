Merrill Golf Booster Club golf tournament right around the corner

On Saturday, July 8, the Merrill Golf Booster Club will be hosting their 13th annual golf tournament at the Merrill Golf Course.

The 18 hole tournament will be be a four person scramble with a men’s, women’s and mixed division. The cost to play for a non member is $75, $55 for a member and $40 for a member with a cart membership. The cost will cover 18 hole green fees, a cart, lunch, and dinner after the tournament.

There will be a $500 guaranteed cash payout for the closest to the pin shootout with first place getting $250, $150 for second place and $100 for third. There will be many flag events, raffles, awards and a hole where participants will have a chance to win $25,000 with a hole-in-one.

Teams can begin to check in at 8 a.m. the day of the tournament with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and a rain date of July 16 if the tournament can not be played. For more information call Merrill Golf Course at (715) 536-2529 or email manager@merrillgolfclub.com.