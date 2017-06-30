Merrill Police reports

June 26

4:03 p.m.- An officer responded to a burglary complaint. The caller’s door handle had been damaged and medication had been taken from the residence. The investigation is ongoing.

7:44 p.m.- Officers responded to a drug activity complaint. Officers knocked on the door where the odor of marijuana was coming from. A female answered the door and admitted to smoking marijuana in the hotel room. Narcotic items were located and seized. The female was cited for possession of THC and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

June 27

2:20 p.m.- Officers responded to the emergency room for a male party who was being disorderly. The male party was arrested for disorderly conduct and for a probation violation.

June 28

2:02 p.m.- Officers arrested a male for a probation warrant in the 1800 Block of East Main Street. The mail was transported to jail.

11:11 p.m.- Officers responded to the 3200 Block of East Main Street for a complaint of an unruly person. Officers located the suspect and it was found that the male party was in violation of his probation rules by being under the influence of alcohol. The male was arrested for the violation and taken to jail.

June 29

3:27 p.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after he had observed the vehicle to have been painted gold, including the license plate which was illegible. The operator of the vehicle was found to have an active warrant through Marathon County. The male subject was taken into custody on the active warrant and transported to the jail. He was also cited for operating without a valid license.