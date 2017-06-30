Dorothy M. Plamann, age 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 29, 2017, while residing at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill.

Dorothy was born July 31, 1922, in Waukesha, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Arnold and Adeline (Polinske) Borchert. She was happily married to Erwin Plamann for 41 years, from July 12, 1941, until his death in October of 1982. Dorothy assisted her mother with the cooking duties at ‘Chilsen’s Shack’ and eventually took the job over from her mother. All cooking was done on a wood stove. Dorothy had also worked at Geiss Meat Market, J&J Bakery, and Eddie’s Bake Shop, all in Merrill. Dorothy enjoyed knitting and ceramics. She was a member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, Gleason. Dorothy was also a member of the Gleason Lioness Club and was a recipient of the ‘Birch – Sturm Fellowship Award’.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, JoAnn (Jerry) Marvin, Merrill; two sons, Gerald Plamann (fiancée, Sandra Nichols) of Merrill; and Arnold (Julie) Plamann, Lake Tomahawk; 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Besides her parents and husband, Dorothy is preceded in death by a daughter, Carol McCaskill; and her infant brother, Donald Borchert.

Dorothy’s funeral will begin at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. The Rev. Greg Laska will officiate. Burial will follow in Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

