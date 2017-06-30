Come build with T.B. Scott Free Library

You don’t need a hard hat to enter the “construction zone” that is your library! Libraries build collections, communities of caring, reading and research skills – they even build solar installations. This summer, the T.B. Scott Summer Library Reading Program theme is Build a Better World and here are three ways that you can participate in our summer programming and build a better you!

Participate in one of our three independently directed reading programs. Adults, teens, and youth will have their own reading programs and challenges. Simply track your reading on one of our easy to use records. It is especially important for young people to read during the summer. Research conducted by Johns Hopkins School of Education discovered that: “two-thirds of the ninth grade reading achievement gap can be explained by unequal access to summer learning opportunities during the elementary school years.” So have fun in the sun and then sign up to read at the library to keep your body and mind fit.

Come visit the library and meet friends and neighbors at a library sponsored program! Adults can learn about free access to eBooks (July 6) and get their computer questions answered at one of our coaching sessions (July 11). Young people ages 2–5 and a guest are invited to enjoy a Peanut Butter Picnic on the Library West Lawn July 13 at 11 a.m. A bag lunch is provided and you must pre-register. Area educators Laurie Jacoby and Nicki Taves will share stories, rhymes and songs while kids enjoy a lunchtime favorite. Then enjoy a taste of custard courtesy of our community partner Culver’s.

And finally, stop in the Library Atrium to learn more about the library’s solar initiative. See how the library is saving energy and learn how you can do the same at home! Build a better you and build a better world at your library!

Upcoming library events at a glance include:

July 6- 1 p.m. & 6 p.m., eBook Coaching for Adults

July 6- 1 p.m., Teen Movie (for next fall’s grades 6–8)

July 6- 6:30 p.m., UFO’s and Crop Circles of Wisconsin (Adult program)

July 10- 9:30 a.m., Kids Build with Legos

July 11- 11 a.m., Tail Waggin’ Tutors (Read to a dog.)

July 11- 12 p.m., Lunch Bunch (for next fall’s grades 3–5)

July 11- 1 p.m., Computer Coaching for Adults

July 12- 10 a.m., Nature’s Niche Live Animal Show (PRMS)

July 13- 11 a.m., Preschool Peanut Butter Picnic (ages 2–5)

July 14- 1 p.m., Critic’s Choice Movie