College News

The following students from Tomahawk were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2017 spring semester: Hannah Crosby, Ashley Evans and Mitchell Schauer.

The following students from Merrill have been named to the President’s List for the Spring 2017 semester at Chippewa Valley Technical College: Brittany J. Podgorski, Amanda R. Schenzel and Keenan M. Stellingworth.

The following area students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester: ATHENS- David Nowicki, Civil Engineering; Taylor Riehle, Business Administration; GLEASON- Cody Peck, Mechanical Engineering; Paige Wagner, Forensic Investigation; MERRILL- Bennett Dahlke, Mechanical Engineering; TOMAHAWK- Gregory Radtke, Electrical Engineering.

The following students from the area have received the University of Wisconsin-Stout Chancellor’s Award for the spring 2017 semester: ATHENS- Chelsea Bunkelman, BFA graphic design and interactive media; Kelsey Bunkelman, BFA graphic design and interactive media; MERRILL- Samantha Berndt, BS human development and family studies; Alissa Brewer, BS business administration; Ava Gruetzmacher, BS Food Science and Technology; Jacob Gutsch, BS game design and development; Isaac Huftel, BFA entertainment design; Jolene Ladewig, BS early childhood education; Mathew Ruge, BFA graphic design and interactive media; Tristan Swiechowski, BS psychology; Shawn Walmer, BS information and communication technologies; TOMAHAWK- Austin Ehn, BS hotel, restaurant and tourism; Jonathan Nyberg, BS business administration; Jordan Roessler, BS Mechanical Engineering; Jared Schwerzel, BS applied mathematics and computer science; Brandon Vecchio, BS Criminal Justice & Rehab.

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point conferred degrees on nearly 1,200 graduates during the university’s spring commencement ceremonies on May 20, 2017. The following area students earned degrees: ATHENS- Brodie J Altfillisch, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education; Connor A Ellenbecker, Bachelor of Science, Natural Science-Life Science; Christian C Murkowski, Bachelor of Science, Business Admin-Finance/Insurance/Real Estate, Economics-Business Economics, Magna Cum Laude; Hannah M Peter, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude; Darin J Weiks, Bachelor of Science, Athletic Training; Matthew T Weise, Bachelor of Science, Geography-Geographic Information Science And Cartography, Magna Cum Laude; GLEASON- Erik C Schielke, Bachelor of Science, Forest Mngmt; HAMBURG- Acelynn I Moser, Bachelor of Science, Business Admin-Entrepreneurship; MERRILL- Julia L Behrendt, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude; Samuel M Braatz, Bachelor of Science, Computer Information Systems-Application Development; Mitchell Butalla, Bachelor of Science, Computer Information Systems-Networking; Danielle M Duginski, Bachelor of Science, Business Admin-Marketing; Coty L Guenther, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Amanda J Jensen, Bachelor of Science, Business Admin-Mngmt, Cum Laude; William J Koepke, Bachelor of Science, Athletic Training; Rhiannon A Kohlmoos, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Dakota D Ress, Bachelor of Science, Athletic Training, Cum Laude; Matthew J Trimborn, Bachelor of Arts, History, Political Science; Alissa A Uttech, Bachelor of Science, Family And Consumer Sciences-Teacher Education; Megan J Wayda, Bachelor of Science, Communication Sciences And Disorders, Magna Cum Laude; Adam P Yirkovsky, Bachelor of Science, Social Science-Broadfield Teaching Certification; Sara M Zastrow, Bachelor of Science, Business Admin-Finance/Insurance/Real Estate, Business Admin-Mngmt; Megan M Zuelsdorff, Bachelor of Science, Clinical Laboratory Science-Medical Technology; TOMAHAWK- Kyla K Dotter, Bachelor of Science, Natural Science-Life Science; Adam L FauFau, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Andrew J Firkus, Bachelor of Science, Resource Mngmt-Law Enforcement; Eric P Hesse, Bachelor of Science, Business Admin-Marketing, Economics-Business Economics; Marcus R Kubichek, Bachelor of Science, Psychology-Human Services; Alyssa L Welch, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Psychology.

Samuel Koebe, a recent University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate from Merrill, will participate in a sought-after rural medical education program through the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. Koebe, who majored in mathematics and biology, with a neurobiology option, will spend the next four years in medical school honing his craft to pursue a career as a rural medical professional. Koebe was accepted to the Wisconsin Academy for Rural Medicine (WARM) program of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. The program is a nationally recognized initiative that prepares and supports students who intend to practice in rural Wisconsin and help improve the health of those communities.

Monday, June 26, 2017, Wausau, Wis. – The following area students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Marathon County Dean’s list for the Spring 2017 semester: Highest Honors (full-time)- Merrill: Haley Daigle, Noah Duginski; High Honors (full-time)- Athens: Rachel Bloechl, Sarah Kafka, Cassidy Kottke; High Honors (part-time)- Merrill: Marissa Kumar; Honors (full-time)- Athens: Nicholas Aschbrenner; Irma: Alli Henkelman; Merrill: Adam Hinz.