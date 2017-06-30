Church Mutual names new legal officer

Attorney Michael M. Smith has joined Church Mutual Insurance Company as vice president, secretary and general counsel, effective June 29. In his new role, Smith will provide strategic direction and counsel for all corporate legal activities nationwide.

Smith has 15 years of experience as a corporate attorney and nearly 25 years of experience in the insurance industry. For the past 12 years, Smith served in various legal roles with QBE Americas, most recently as vice president and assistant general counsel. Prior to his roles at QBE, Mike worked for the von Briesen & Roper law firm and Blue Cross Blue Shield United of Wisconsin, both in Milwaukee. Among Smith’s areas of expertise are complex contract negotiations, corporate and regulatory compliance and insurance operations.

“Mike is an excellent addition to our leadership team,” said Richard Poirier, president and CEO. “His extensive legal experience coupled with a deep knowledge of the insurance industry is a powerful combination.”

Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in economics-mathematical emphasis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master’s degree in human resources and labor relations from UW Milwaukee.

He earned his juris doctorate from Marquette University Law School, where he also served as associate editor and member of Marquette Law Review. He and his family reside in Dousman, Wisconsin, southwest of Milwaukee. They will relocate to central Wisconsin.

Smith replaces John Cleary, former vice president, secretary and general counsel, who retired from Church Mutual earlier this year after more than 40 years with the Merrill, Wisconsin-based company. Cleary continues to serve the company in a consulting role.