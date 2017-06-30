Post 46 splits double header with Marshfield

By Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

Last night Post 46 played two games in Marshfield taking the first game by a score of 7-6. Merrill would be trailing most of the game but thanks to a late inning rally they would take the lead and hold on for the win.

Post 46 got the jump on Marshfield in the first inning scoring one run. After three singles in a row by Trevor Asmundsen, Mason Smith and Nick Bowe, Ryan Golisch grounded into a double play, however Asmundsen would score in the process. Marshfield went on to get a run in the bottom of the inning to even things up, they also scored one run each in the second and fourth innings making the score 3-1.

In the sixth inning the offense would come alive again for Post 46. Asmundsen would lead off the inning with a double. That was followed up by a single by Smith to move Asmundsen to third where he scored as Bowe grounded the ball to the short stop who made an error, putting Bowe at second and Smith at third. Golisch came to the plate next and hit a double to left field scoring both runners and giving Merrill a 4-3 advantage. The inning wouldn’t stop there for Post 46 as a single by Kole Meyer moved Golisch to third and a walk to the next batter loaded the bases. Another error by the Marshfield short stop scored one more run for Post 46 and would also bring up Brett Seubert who was able to single to score another and keep the inning alive for Asmundsen. For his second at bat in the inning, Asmundsen hit a sac fly to left field to score one last run for Merrill as they took a 7-3 lead.

Marshfield was able to respond in the bottom of the inning scoring one run to make it a three run game. Merrill would get a little scare in the bottom of the seventh as Marshfield was able to put up two runs but Golisch would shut the door as Merrill got the win 7-6.

Vinnie Galella threw the first six innings for Merrill striking out six, walking two, allowing five hits and four runs. Golisch came into the game to start the seventh and gave up two hits and two runs. Top hitters for Post 46 include Trevor Asmundsen (2H, 1RBI, 2R, Double), Mason Smith (2H, 1R), Ryan Golisch (1H, 2RBI, 1R, Double), Brett Seubert (1H, 1RBI), and Nick Bowe (1H, 1RBI, 1R).

Marshfileld dominates game two

Merrill would get off to another solid start scoring a run in the first inning off of singles by Brian Timm, Ryan Golisch and Kole Meyer who drove in the run. That one run wouldn’t hold up however as Marshfield exploded in the second inning scoring nine runs on their way to an 18-3 vicotry.

With the score being 9-1, Merrill was able to get two runs across in the fourth inning after a single by Timm, Nick Bowe was hit by a pitch moving Timm over to second where he scored on a single by Golisch. Bowe would also cross the plate in the inning when Meyer was able to get his second hit of the game with a single to left field. With the score 9-3, Marshfield went on to score two runs in the fifth and seven more in the sixth to finish off the ten-run-rule and beat Post 46 18-3.

Brant Raleigh pitched four and a third innings striking out four, walking five, giving up eight hits and nine runs. Zach Anderson pitched one and two thirds innigns striking out two, walking two, giving up nine hits and nine runs. Top offensive performances include Ryan Golisch (3H, 1RBI, Double), Brian Timm (3H, 2R), Mason Smith (2H, 1BB), and Kole Meyer (2H, 2RBI).