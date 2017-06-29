Merrill Baseball Hall of Fame to induct five new members

The Merrill Baseball Hall of Fame is going to be inducting four new individuals along with a historic team in 2017. The four individuals consist of Chris Berndt, David Klug, Harlan Rothmeyer and Jared Sanders. The team getting inducted is the 1976 and 1979 Merrill Giants.

There will be a ceremony for the inductees starting at 6:45 p.m. with a meet and greet starting at 6 p.m. on July 7, at Athletic Park in Merrill. There will be booklets for the 2017 Hall of Fame inductees along with the 2016 inductees.