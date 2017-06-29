Duane “Dewey” Kleinschmidt, age 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 23, 2017 at home in Appleton. Dewey was born on June 26, 1941 to the late Elmer and Grace (Kriewald) Kleinschmidt. He was born and raised in Merrill, WI and graduated from Merrill High School. Dewey served five years in the Army National Guard with one year of active duty at Ft. Lewis, Washington. He spent the majority of his working career as an insurance adjuster. Dewey enjoyed spending free time with his family and enjoying sports. As a family, they took trips to Brewers games. He was an avid Packers fan and took pleasure in officiating high school football and basketball as well as playing baseball and slow-pitch softball.

Dewey will be greatly missed by his two children: Amy (Michael) Gallus and Ann Raymer and his former wife, LuAnn Kleinschmidt.

There will be a graveside service held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at MERRILL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY, 201 N Memorial Dr, Merrill, WI 54452. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Country Terrace for their caring compassion toward their father.