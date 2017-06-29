Doris R. Paroubek

Doris passed away peacefully on June 23, 2017, with her husband at her side at Aspirus Hospice House.

She was born September 17, 1930, in Merrill Wisconsin.

She married the love of her life, Donald Paroubek, on July 1, 1950. Doris enjoyed traveling and taking in nature at all the beautiful national and state parks across the country. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was the rock for her family. She kept meticulous records of daily activities in weather and many memorable events. She will be deeply missed.

Doris was a Merrill High School Graduate with the class of 1948. She worked for 25 years at Wausau Insurance in the Audit Department. Doris spent some of her retirement years in Minocqua from 1985-2004. She was a member of the Merrill Historical Society and was also a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church Merrill, WI.

She is survived by her husband Donald Paroubek, Merrill; siblings Joyce (Jerry) Bacher, Merrill, WI, Arthur A. (Barbara) Zoellner, Minocqua, WI, Lyndon (Laurie) Zoellner, Green Bay, WI, and Allen (Rickie) Zoellner Show Low, AZ; and many nephews and nieces.

She is preceded in death by her parents Arthur E. and Ellen (nee, Norman) Zoellner; sister Alice F. (Herman) Krueger; and brother Lloyd Zoellner.

In lieu of flowers the family would like memorials directed to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Merrill WI.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at Merrill Memorial Park, Merrill. The Rev. James Weiland will officiate. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com.