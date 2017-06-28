Post 46 takes down Plover in extras

By Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

Last night’s battle against Plover came to an end in 10 innings as Post 46 got the 14-8 win. The offense was a big part of this game for both teams with there being 34 combined hits in the high scoring affair.

Merrill scored a run in the first inning on the power of a sacrifice fly by Kole Meyer to score Brian Timm. Plover would respond with one of their own in the first followed by three more for them in the second inning to take a 4-1 lead over Merrill. Post 46 clawed their way back within one as the third inning kicked off with a double by Timm followed by a single by Nick Bowe to move him to third base where Ryan Golisch grounded out to score Timm. Merrill got another run in the inning when Kole Meyer grounded to the shortstop to score Bowe. Plover went on to score a run in the bottom of the fourth to take a two run lead but another double by Timm in the fifth inning followed by a double by Bowe got Merrill that run right back.

Post 46 took the lead in the seventh inning. Trevor Asmundsen singled to lead off the inning and after stealing second base he was in scoring position for Brian Timm who hit his third double of the night scoring Asmundsen in the process. The offense kept rolling with a single by Bowe to move Timm to third base where he would eventually score on a ground out by Meyer to take the 6-5 lead. Plover would tie the game at six in the bottom of the inning. The offense went cold for both teams for a couple innings before an explosion in the tenth. Three singles to start the inning loaded the bases for Asmundsen who came through again with a single to score a run. Another hit by Timm drove in two more runs and after two errors and a single by Golisch scored five more runs for Post 46, they took a 14-6 lead. Plover would try to put a comeback together but was only able to score two runs in the inning, ending the game with a score of 14-8.

The Seubert brothers did the pitching for Merrill with Brett starting and going five and a third innings, striking out two, walking two, allowing 10 hits and five earned runs. Trey went the last four and two thirds innings, striking out four, walking one, giving up five hits and three runs, one of which were earned. The top offensive performers for Post 46 include Brian Timm (5H, 3RBI, 5R, 2 Doubles), Nick Bowe (4H, 2RBI, 2R, Double), Trevor Asmundsen (3H, 1RBI, 2R), Ryan Golisch (2H, 2RBI, 1BB) and Kole Meyer (1H, 3RBI, 1R, 1BB).