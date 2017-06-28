Park City Credit Union to break ground in July

A groundbreaking ceremony will mark the launch of Park City Credit Union’s new headquarters at the southeast corner of Highway 64 and Pine Ridge Avenue. The project includes a 26,000-square-foot, two-story building that will act as the main data center for the credit union, offer an event space for the community, and still allow for the same day-to-day service members have enjoyed since 1938.

Special guests joining staff and members include Merrill Mayor Bill Bialecki, representatives from the design-build firm La Macchia Group, Park City’s Board of Directors and other local civic and business leaders.

The groundbreaking ceremony is open to the members of Park City Credit Union as well as other members of the community. Light refreshments will be served.

The groundbreaking will be held Wednesday, July 19, at 9:30 a.m. at 505 Pine Ridge Ave., Merrill (front campus of Walmart Supercenter). In the event of rain, the groundbreaking will be postponed to July 20.