Gazebo Nights coming to Normal Park

Normal Park will be hosting Gazebo Nights concert every Thursday from 6-8 p.m. starting on July 6 and going through Aug. 31.

Each night will have a different band or artist of all varieties of music. There will also be a pre-concert each week at 5 p.m. starting on July 13 with music by Winchester.

There will be food and beverages available for purchase at the park courtesy of HAVEN, Band Boosters and Relay for Life. Carry-ins and lawn chairs are welcome at the park. If there happens to be any bad weather the concert will be moved just a couple blocks down the road at Lincoln Lanes where carry-ins will not be allowed.

Gazebo Nights 2017 will kick off on July 6 with a performance by Tomahawk’s own Mark Wayne, an acoustic and steel guitarist, sponsored by Park City Credit Union.

Additional performances this summer will include:

July 13: Bear Creek Band (variety of musical styles) sponsored by: Ace Hardware, Lincoln Community Bank and Johnson’s Gifts

July 20: Deep Water Reunion (R&B show band) sponsored by: Nelson’s Powerhouse, Merrill Millwork and Ministry Health

August 3: Red Ben & The Missing Miles (bluegrass ragtime band) sponsored by: Merrill Police Association

August 10: Cajun Strangers (cajun & zydeco music) sponsored by: Courtside Furniture, One Way Collision and Merrill Firefighter Local 847

August 17: Dave Steffen Band (variety and original music) sponsored by: Merrill & Tomahawk Community Bank

August 24: Trigger Trippers (oldies rock & classic country) sponsored by: Reindl Printing, Chips and River Valley Bank

Gazebo Nights will come to an end on Aug. 31 with a performance by Copper Box, who will play zydeco, country, polka, Irish, and classic rock music and is sponsored by Church Mutual Insurance Company.