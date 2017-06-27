PRMS students ‘paint the wall’

One of the classes offered to middle school age students during MAPS Summer School was “Paint The Wall,” and over the past two weeks about 20 middle schoolers worked hard on a giant mural in the PRMS cafeteria called “Bluejay With A Mission.” It is the Merrill Bluejay logo with all of the words of the Prairie River Middle School mission statement: The mission of Prairie River Middle School is to inspire academic excellence and citizenship in all students.

“The work truly represents the students’ academic excellence and their citizenship, as this will be a daily visual reminder to all PRMS students about the mission of this school,” said PRMS art teacher Christy Rasmussen.

Mrs. Schoepke and Mrs. Rasmussen instructed the class. Students who worked on the mural are Chico Julio, Sarah Smith, Katie Myszka, Bryce Thomoschefsky, Maria Marvin, Grace Schultz, Evie Blennert, Brenna Allen, Melody Nelson, Hazel Radke, Courtney Wolfe, Erica Wickman, Savanna Higgens, Raylynn Connour and Jeremy Hietala.

PRMS mural artists, pictured from left, Chico Julio, Sarah Smith, Katie Myszka, Bryce Thomoschefsky, Maria Marvin, Grace Schultz and Evie Blennert. PRMS mural artists, from left, Brenna Allen, Melody Nelson, Hazel Radke, Courtney Wolfe, Erica Wickman, Savanna Higgens and Raylynn Connour. Missing from the photo is Jeremy Hietala.
