Merrill Area Public Schools hires two new administrators for 2017-18

Merrill Area Public Schools is pleased to announce the hiring of two new administrators for the 2017-18 school year.

Jill Seaman has been selected as the new Director of Head Start/Early Childhood/4K at Pine River School for Young Learners. Ms. Seaman will replace Joan Krohn, who is retiring June 30. She is a graduate of St. Norbert College and earned her Master of Education Degree from the College of St. Scholastica. She holds teaching licenses in Elementary Education and Early Childhood, as well as a Principal license. She has taught for MAPS for the past 29 years. She and her husband Mark have raised their sons in the Merrill community and have been involved in many school district and community activities throughout the years. She is looking to the new opportunity to learn and grow as the Director of Head Start/Early Childhood at Pine River School for Young Learners with the dedicated staff that educate Merrill’s youngest learners.

John F. Miller, II has been selected as the new Activities Director for Prairie River Middle School and Merrill High School. He replaces Richard Bonnell who is returning to the classroom as a Special Education teacher. Mr. Miller earned his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and his Master of Public Administration from Ohio University. He holds licenses in Physical Education, Health Education and Coaching Athletics. The new Activities Director comes to Merrill from Red Wing Public Schools where he was serving as the Activities Director for Red Wing High School. He and his wife are excited to return with the

ir family to North Central Wisconsin. Mr. Miller states one of the main reasons he pursued a career in education is to pay it forward and be a positive role model. He is looking forward to contributing to the rich tradition of the Bluejay activities in Merrill in a style that is consistent with MAPS values of integrity, passion and a relentless focus on getting better every day.