MADA presents June 2017 graduates

Merrill Area Public Schools and Northcentral Technical College are proud to present the Merrill Adult Diploma Academy (MADA) June 2017 graduates. The graduating class consists of 10 high school and seven adult students who have completed their goal and are ready to move forward in their lives. Many of these students already have full-time jobs; some are planning on furthering their education.

The MADA Charter School has served the Merrill Community since 2007. It is a partnership between Merrill High School and Northcentral Technical College. The primary purpose of the school is to help both high school and adult students earn a diploma or GED. In addition, they offer Employability Skills, Computer Basics and they work with students preparing to enter NTC programs.

The school is located at 1101A N. Mill St. MADA has been fortunate to have the generous support of Todd and Renea Frederick, who donated the MADA building, free of charge to the Merrill School District for the past 10 years. During those 10 years, 119 high school and 60 NTC students have graduated from MADA.

If you are interested in more information, please call 715-536-1431. View the facebook page for additional graduation photos at: www.facebook.com/madadiploma.