Clyde Nelson, president of the Merrill Rotary Club, left, accepted a donation from the Haunted Sawmill on June 20. Presenting the donation were Charise Weiger, center, and Dawn Dunbar. The funds were raised through the Great Gatsby Gala on June 16. The $1,265 donation will be used by the Rotarians to beautify the River Bend Trail and Rotary Park.