Wayne L. ‘Podie’ Podeweltz, 73, of Merrill, passed away Friday, June 23, 2017 surrounded by his family at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill.

Wayne was born December 7, 1943 in Merrill, son of the late Leo and Edna (Plamann) Podeweltz. Wayne attended Merrill High School. He married Dana Coyer on June 23, 1962. She survives. Wayne worked at the former Lenard’s Building Supply, Merrill Electric and Waldburger Furnace Shop. Wayne and his wife, Dana, started their own heating and cooling business, Podeweltz Repair Service LLC, a business they ran for over 45 years.

Wayne enjoyed flying his airplane, restoring antique airplanes and mowing the grass on his two runways in the summer. Wayne was a member of EAA Chapter 640, EAA Ultralight Chapter 75, the National Experimental Airplane Association, and the Antique Airplane Association. He was also a longtime member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, Gleason.

Wayne also liked woodworking. At the age of seventeen, he built his home and constructed all of the interior woodwork. He was a true Harley rider. Wayne enjoyed his family, his many friends and his many customers. He always enjoyed talking to people and always had a big smile.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Dana Podeweltz of Merrill; one daughter, Tyler Ann (Dave) Prentice of Merrill; two sons, Jeffrey (Sue) Podeweltz and Todd Podeweltz both of Merrill; six grandchildren, Ryan (Jennifer) Podeweltz, Heather Badeau, Jennifer Podeweltz, Eric Podeweltz, Darrin Prentice and Kassandra Prentice; eleven great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Delana Podeweltz, Tenley and Makenzie Badeau, Denali and Bentley Marquardt, Harley Mae, Hudson and Cordon Pempek, James Hixon and Abbagail Prentice; one brother, Lowell Podeweltz of Schofield; one aunt, Lorraine Plamann of Merrill; one sister-in-law, Harriet Coyer of Wausau; and his cat, Trouble. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Edna Podeweltz; an infant son, Rodney; one brother, Earl Podeweltz; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Frances Coyer.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, Gleason. Rev. Greg Laska will officiate. Burial will take place at Dutch Corners, Trinity Church Cemetery, Town of Schley. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill, and after 9:00 A.M. Thursday at church. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family.

