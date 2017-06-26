Terry Lee Smaaland, age 61, of Merrill, WI, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 22, 2017.

Terry was born December 25, 1955 in McVille, ND, the son of Maynard and Mildred (Olson) Smaaland. He grew up in Aneta, ND, attending school there. Terry lived in Alaska, Colorado Springs, CO, moving to Altus, OK, Devils Lake, ND with a recent move to Merrill, WI.

Terry worked as maintenance mechanic for US Fish & Wildlife in Devils Lake, ND. He enjoyed rebuilding car engines, to taking it down to the bare bolts and putting them back together, small engine repair, remodeling homes, an all around fix-it man. He was a loving husband and man of faith believing the best and praying for those he loved. His final words of “It’s OK” said it all.

Terry is survived by his loving wife Sue of Merrill; father-in-law and mother-in-law Bob and Jean Kissinger, Arkdale; step children Billy (Joanna) O’Malley of Merrill, Donny (Natalie) O’Malley of Waukesha, Bryan O’Malley (fiancé Katelyn Noble) of Merrill, WI, Andrea Starr of Woodland Park, CO; grandchildren Patrick O’Malley, Shannon O’Malley, Pearl Jean O’Malley, Elena Starr, Bryson O’Malley, Declan O’Malley and Landon O’Malley; sister-in-law Audrey Smaaland; brothers Larry (Karen) Smaaland, Ken (Kelly) Smaaland; sister Cindy (Link) Thompson; sister-in- law Cindy (Kurt) Knutson, Pewaukee; brother-in-law’s Jerry (Rachel) Hoeppner, Dousman, Chad Kissinger, Waukesha, and Todd Kissinger, Nekoosa; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; brother Jim Smaaland, and nephew Davis Smaaland.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 26, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Taylor & Stine Funeral Home, Merrill, WI. The Rev. William Hohman will officiate. Interment will be at the Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery, Merrill, WI. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. Monday at the funeral home.

