Ruth Arlene (Lohff) Maluegge, age 87, of Merrill, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Merrill. She was born on December 26, 1929 to the late Edward and Adelheid (Bonke) Lohff in Merrill, WI. Ruth attended and graduated from Merrill High School. She met and fell in love with Clifford Oscar Maluegge, and the two exchanged vows on June 26, 1948 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill – a union lasting nearly 69 years. He survives.

Ruth most recently retired from being a cook at the Trinity Lutheran School for 24 years. Prior to that, she worked in retail at Woolworth, the Red Owl and the cannery in Merrill. Ruth loved to go polka dancing with Cliff, they were even members of the Central Wisconsin Polka Club. She had a very strong faith and was very active in the Trinity Lutheran Church and School. Ruth was a member and past president of the Ladies Aid at Trinity. She used to teach Saturday school, as well as VBS. Ruth truly had a servant’s heart. She was a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary Group in Merrill. Ruth was a very talented seamstress, making drapes and clothing for her children. She also enjoyed quilting and embroidering. When she wasn’t cooking or baking for the children at school, Ruth enjoyed making meals and baking some of her amazing desserts for her family. She was thrilled to start the “Cookie Walk” at Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, working on her vegetable and flower gardens. Ruth especially loved her roses and gladiolas. When the weather wasn’t so nice out, you could find Ruth reading one of her favorite books. She would enjoy seeing all of the birds coming to her feeders, especially the cardinals and orioles. Ruth and Cliff would occasionally travel to California to visit family. Ruth is remembered by her family as having a big heart and a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a lifelong member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill.

Ruth is survived by her loving husband of nearly 69 years: Clifford O. Maluegge of Merrill, sons: Steven (Kay) Maluegge, Thomas (Mary) Maluegge and Joseph Lohff, all of Merrill, daughters: Polly (Joel) Schneider of Merrill and Karen Karau of Green Bay, 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and a special niece: Judy Juedes. She is preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Adelheid Lohff, sisters: Elaine Winkelman and Luellen Steinbach and son-in-law: Larry Karau.

Funeral Services for Ruth will be held on Monday, June 26, 2017 at 11am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill. The Rev. Scott Gustafson will officiate. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2017 from 4pm-8pm at Waid Funeral Home and again on Monday, June 26, 2017 from 10am until the time of the service, at the church. Burial will take place at Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery.

Donations in Ruth’s name may be directed to the Trinity Lutheran Church or School.

