Merrill Police reports

June 19

8:19 a.m.- Officers were requested by probation and parole to take a male into custody. The male was taken into custody and transported to jail.

3:15 p.m.- Officers were requested by probation and parole to take a male into custody. The male was taken into custody and transported to jail.

4:34 p.m.- Officers were requested by probation and parole to take a female into custody. The female was taken into custody and transported to jail.

4:57 p.m.- Officers responded to a residence within the 400 block of West Main Street for a domestic disturbance. During their investigation it was found the male party was not to have contact with the female party per his rules of probation. The male was taken into custody and transported to jail. The investigation is ongoing.

8:05 p.m.- Officers went to a residence within the 500 block of North Mill Street to take a male party into custody on a commitment order. Upon making contact with the male party drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine was located on his person. Charges will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.

June 21

4:24 a.m.- An officer located a male party in the cemetery who had an active warrant for his arrest. The male party was advised he was being placed under arrest and fled on foot. The male party was located by a K9 unit and was taken into custody for resisting and the active warrant.

9:21 p.m.- Officers responded to a call of a male party who was standing on the rail of the 6th Ward bridge. When officers arrived, a witness advised the male party had jumped into the river. The male party was located down river by an officer and citizen and was brought out of the water. The Merrill Fire Department arrived with their rescue boat and removed the male party who was transported to the hospital.

June 22

4:58 p.m.- An officer responded to a harassing calls complaint. The caller stated her step brother, who possibly lives in California, is calling her non-stop and is leaving vulgar messages. The messages were listened to and contact was attempted with the phone number that was leaving the messages. The officer had police departments in California attempt contact with previous known addresses. The male suspect did call back and the male was advised to cease all contact with the caller.

June 23

2:46 p.m.- An officer investigated a theft in the 3300 block of East Main Street.

3:01 p.m.- An officer arrested a male on numerous warrants during a traffic stop on John Street.

10:04 p.m.- An officer arrested a male during a traffic stop in the 1000 block of West Main Street for Operating While Intoxicated 2nd offense.

June 24

3:38 a.m.- Officers responded to an address on Liberty Street for a disturbance. As a result, a male was arrested for Domestic related Disorderly Conduct and Damage to Property.

June 25

10:36 p.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop on Creek Avenue off of County Road K after he had observed the vehicle crossing over the center line several times and in running the registration, the registered owner showed to have a revoked license. During the contact, the operator showed signs indicative of impairment and was placed through roadside field sobriety testing. Based off of those tests, the operator was arrested for operating while under the influence 3rd offense. The operator was also cited for operating after revocation and later released to a responsible party. She will also be referred to the district attorney for one count of misdemeanor bail jumping.