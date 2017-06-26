Margaret “Marge” Ann Kniess, 74, passed away on June 24, 2017 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Marge was born on June 6, 1943 to the late Edwin and Mabel (Wendt) Wegner. She married Roger Kniess on August 17, 1963 at Trinity Lutheran Church in the town of Berlin. Together, they shared 53 years of marriage.

Marge was employed with the Fromm Brothers Farm in Hamburg, the Weinbrenner Shoe Factory in Merrill, and at Marathon County Courthouse. She loved traveling; a special memory will be the 12-day Alaska vacation taken in 2012. She loved her Polka music. She was a member of the Central WI Polka Club, even taking Polka bus trips. Her hobbies included baking cut-out Christmas cookies, crocheting, knitting, ceramics, and visiting nurseries to tend to plants. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed singing – especially on Easter Sunday. Marge loved spending time with her family and friends more than words can express.

She is survived by her husband, Roger, Wausau; children, Jerry (Shannon) Kniess, Wausau; Julie (John) Drake, Johnson Creek; and Jason (Peggy) Kniess, Rib Mountain; five grandchildren, Brittany and Brenton, Macey, Hunter, and Mateo; three step-grandchildren, Ryan, Jessica, and Justin Drake; two step-great grandchildren; sister-in-law Astrid Wegner; brother-in-law Richard Hagedorn; and sister-in-law Jelvadine (Gerald) Dalum; along with several nieces and nephews and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, father and mother-in-law Herman and Hilda Kniess; and siblings Harry Wegner, Delores Hagedorn, and Franklin Wegner.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28 at Salem Ev. Lutheran Church, 2822 North 6th Street, Wausau. Rev. Jeffery Mahnke will officiate. Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery, Town of Hamburg. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27 at Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel, 522 Adams Street, Wausau. There will be a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Wednesday.

The family wishes to thank the MSICU doctors and nurses at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for their outstanding care and compassion during this time.