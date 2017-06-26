Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

A 37-year-old Merrill man was arrested Monday evening on a warrant charge. Deputies found the man at his address in the Town of Merrill. He was wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for violating terms of his probation. A 36-year-old Tomahawk woman was arrested Monday evening on a criminal traffic charge. The woman was stopped on County Rd. U at Muskellunge Lake Road after she crossed the center line and almost struck a patrol car head on. The woman was arrested for second offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

A 52-year-old Gleason man was arrested Tuesday evening on a warrant charge. Deputies went to a home in the Town of Russell at the request of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. The man was arrested on a warrant for violating terms of his probation.

A 37-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested Tuesday evening on a warrant charge. Deputies went to the man’s residence after the Wisconsin Department of Corrections issued a warrant for his arrest for violating terms of his probation.

A 60-year-old Michigan woman was taken into custody Wednesday morning following a traffic stop in the Town of Bradley. A deputy stopped the woman on US Hwy. 51 south of County Rd. D just after 1 a.m. after motorists reported a vehicle driving north in the southbound lane. The woman from Crystal Falls, MI was taken into custody for a first offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

A 26-year-old Merrill woman was arrested Thursday morning on a drug charge. A deputy stopped the vehicle the woman was operating on Pope Road just after midnight. The Lincoln County K9 Poncho indicated the vehicle may contain drugs. A search turned up drug paraphernalia. The woman was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 39-year-old Hazlehurst man was taken into custody Thursday morning on a traffic charge. A deputy stopped the vehicle the man was operating on US Hwy. 51 at 3:30 a.m. for speeding. The man was later taken into custody for a first offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

On Friday one person was injured after a single vehicle crash in the Town of Birch on County Rd. K near County Rd. H. One person was transported with non-life threatening injuries, the Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the investigation.

A 46-year-old Irma man was arrested early Friday morning after deputies investigated a disturbance in the Town of Birch. Deputies responded after the incident was reported just after midnight. The suspect was taken into custody on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and was charged with aggravated battery on an elderly person and disorderly conduct.

Two people received minor injuries following a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Town of Pine River. The crash was reported on State Rd. 64 at US Hwy. 51 at 12:21 p.m. Both drivers refused medical transport, the Pine River Fire Department and First Responders assisted at the scene.

The number of car deer crashes remain high with 17 being reported this past week. A bear was also struck late Sunday night.