Joyce M. Schoenherr, 79, of Minocqua, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Seasons of Life Hospice Home in Minocqua.

Joyce was born June 18, 1938, in Merrill, daughter of the late Wilfred and Ella (Eggers) Laabs. She married Vilas Schoenherr on June 28, 1958. He survives. Joyce was employed at Weinbrenner Shoe Company in Merrill for many years. She was an active member of Rock of Ages Lutheran Church in Minocqua, where she was a member of the Ladies Guild and the Altar Guild. Joyce and her husband, Vilas, enjoyed traveling throughout the states on bus tours. She was a fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers. Joyce also enjoyed gardening.

Survivors include her husband, Vilas Schoenherr of Minocqua; her son, Mark (Therese) Schoenherr of Green Bay; two grandchildren, Tyler (Jenna) Schoenherr of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Amy (Cory) Sinon of Minnetrista, Minnesota; and two great-grandchildren, Rose and Henry Schoenherr. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred and Ella Laabs.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at Rock of Ages Lutheran Church, Minocqua. The Rev. Phillip Beukema will officiate. Burial will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery, Town of Maine, Marathon County. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. Wednesday at the church. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

