Joan M. Altenberger, age 85, of DeForest, passed away at home on Saturday, June 24, 2017, surrounded by her family. She was born on Sept. 22, 1931, in Merrill, the daughter of John and Lenabell (Collins) Bartosch. Joan married the love of her life, Harold Altenberger on Dec. 3, 1949. She was a member of St. Olaf Catholic Church. Joan was employed by UW-Madison, working in the Bursar’s office. She loved to travel, and adored Hawaii so much that she traveled there seven times. Joan enjoyed playing cards, including 500 and pinochle. She and Harold loved to dance. She was a loving wife and mother and loved spending time with her family. Family gatherings were very important to her. Joan is survived by her husband, Harold; daughter, Leah (Mike) Martin; sons, Harold Altenberger and Greg (Cindy) Altenberger; four grandsons, Jason (Misty) Altenberger, Matthew (Holly) Altenberger, Scott (Michelle) Altenberger and Troy Martin; seven granddaughters, Renee’ (Chris) Altenberger-Ebert, Rebecca (Matthew) Brown, Michelle (Luis) Acosta, Erica Martin, Allison Martin, Amy (Robin) Li and Lisa Altenberger; 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ruth Bartosch; a very special friend, Marge Buchanan; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven Altenberger; brothers, Leslie Bartosch and Lawrence (Kay) Bartosch; and sisters, Eleanora (Emil) Hartwig and Mary (Willie) Baumann. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2017, with Father Vincent Brewer presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Olaf Catholic Church and Agrace HospiceCare. A special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare for making Joan comfortable. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.