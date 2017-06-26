Jamie L. Young, age 58, of Merrill, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at Tomahawk Health Services. She was born October 8, 1958 in Merrill to the late Robert and Rosemarie (Jones) Streich. Jamie and John Young were united in marriage on October 26, 1989 in Merrill, a union that would last 27 years. He preceded her in death October 30, 2016.

Jamie attended school in Merrill. She worked many years at Weinbrenner in line production. Jamie’s life revolved around her beloved husband, John. She had such a big heart and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Jamie enjoyed writing poetry, finding bargains at rummage sales and gardening. She will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her daughter; Terry Teske, Merrill; grandchildren: Kayla and Aiden Kell; mother: Nancy Streich; sister: Noralie Keklas; and brother: Randy Streich. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Streich, husband, John Young, close friend and sister-in-law, Bonnie Young, biological mother, Rosemarie Jones, and her best buddy, Barney the cat.

A Memorial Service for Jamie will be held at 4 PM on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Waid Funeral Home. Rev. Kyle Carnes will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 PM until the time of the service, also at the funeral home. Waid Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.