Remembering Kyle Scholarship event slated

The fifth annual Remembering Kyle Memorial Scholarship Night of Music & Sounds will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Merrill High School auditorium. The scholarship, in memory of Kyle Rekowski, goes to Merrill graduates whose lives have been touched by cancer. The Night of Music & Sounds fund raiser brings together local performers for a night of music and entertainment with proceeds going to the scholarship.