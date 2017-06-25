Post-secondary accolades for area scholars announced

Area students who were named to the Dean’s List for the 2017 spring semester at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire are: ATHENS- Brandon Welbes, Arts and Sciences; Kyle Welbes, Business; MERRILL- Kayla Ament, Business; Aidan Ball, Business; Rachel Bayer, Arts and Sciences; Wesley Boehm, Arts and Sciences; Whitney Hasenberg, Arts and Sciences; Grace Huftel, Arts and Sciences; Kimberly James, Arts and Sciences; Wyatt Joswiak, Business; Brad Juhlke, Business; Sara Lavalley, Arts and Sciences; David Lofy, Education and Human Sciences; Marissa Matushak, Education and Human Sciences; Morgan Mcallister, Nursing and Health Sciences; Courtney Pagel, Arts and Sciences; Cassandra Plachetka, Nursing and Health Sciences; Athena Strand, Nursing and Health Sciences; Krista Strandberg, Nursing and Health Sciences; Kayla Sutton, Business; Morgan Wilde, Education and Human Sciences; Katelyn Zuelsdorff, Arts and Sciences; TOMAHAWK- Martha Baker, Business; Samantha Kleich, Arts and Sciences; Haley Knudson, Business; Kelsey Maki, Education and Human Sciences; Katherine Reiter, Arts and Sciences; Justin Teal, Business; Kyle Theiler, Business.

Area students who received honors for attaining high grade point averages during the spring semester of the 2016-2017 academic year at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point include: ATHENS- Emily C Czech, Honors; Joel E Mroczenski, Highest Honors; Christian C Murkowski, High Honors; Mariah N Schreiner, Highest Honors; Chelsee L Tessmer, High Honors; Lane M Tessmer, Highest Honors; Matthew T Weise, Highest Honors; Jacquelyn D Zimmer, Honors; HAMBURG- Ashley M Plisch, High Honors; MERRILL- Haley K Arndt, Highest Honors; Samuel M Braatz, Highest Honors; Isaac R Buntrock, Honors; Mitchell Butalla, High Honors; Jordyn M Chartier, Honors; Tanner J Finnell, High Honors; Lexi R Grzanna, Honors; Christopher M Hahn, Highest Honors; Bethany J Hasenberg, High Honors; Amanda J Jensen, Highest Honors; Kyle J Kleinschmidt, Honors; Amanda K Mathis, Honors; Thomas J Moberg, Highest Honors; Emily Oestreich, High Honors; Garrett L Pagel, Honors; Brianna L Piepenbrok, Honors; Dakota D Ress, High Honors; Molly E Schultz, Honors; Adam A Smith, Honors; Ashlyn E Spaulding, Honors; Brian M Stockowitz, Highest Honors; Emily I Travis, Honors; Mariah R Turenne, Highest Honors; Megan J Wayda, Highest Honors; TOMAHAWK- Cheyenne A Antell, High Honors; Trevor T Iwen, Honors; Aubrey L Nycz, Highest Honors; Lauren A Radtke, High Honors; Madalyn N Showalter, Honors; Samantha L White, High Honors.

The following area students were named to the Dean’s List at University of Wisconsin-River Falls for the 2017 spring semester: ATHENS- Lindsey Albrecht, Dairy Science; Hannah Frank, Agricultural Studies; MERRILL- Ariel Graveen, Dairy Science; Brittany Hargraves, Animal Science; Michaela Raleigh, Elementary Education; Alexandra Spaulding, Environmental Science; Katelyn Tomalak, Animal Science; TOMAHAWK- Olivia Debels, Health & Human Performance.

Cassandra Chism, Merrill, was named to the Spring 2017 Dean’s List at Missouri Valley College.

Stephanie Welke, Tomahawk, was named to the Spring Semester Dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus College.