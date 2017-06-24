Sister Celine Goessl honored

Sister Celine Goessl SCSC, was honored at the Franciscan Federation Annual Conference in Buffalo, New York, held June 16-19. Those honored are selected based on how they reflect Bonaventure’s role as a Franciscan educator. The qualities identified are: A Franciscan who embodies the best teaching tradition; someone who, in the ministry, embodies the values of being incarnational, personal, communal, transformative, engaging the heart and developing servant-leaders. Leadership of the Holy Cross Sisters selected Sister Celine to receive this award based on her work in educating young and old about the dangers and consequences of human trafficking. Sister Celine resides in De Pere, Wis., and is involved with the Rose House, a residential program serving survivors of sex trafficking. Sister Pat Cormack, provincial for the USA Province headquartered in Merrill, accompanied Sister Celine to the conference.