Ask an Official: MAPS Superintendent discusses upcoming referendum, impact of state budget

This week’s featured question was submitted for MAPS Superintendent John Sample

MAPS Superintendent Dr. John Sample

The question reads:

“I heard about the assembly folks coming to Merrill last week and am pretty confused Mr. Sample. First off, the biggest thing that has been bugging me is whether or not we are going to have a referendum? I read something about it a while back, have heard there have been meetings but then when talking with others about it, I’m told no we aren’t having one and that it was just an idea to pay the bills? If we are, then will all the money coming from Madison fix the money problem in the district and we can avoid a referendum? If we aren’t having one, what will the extra money from Madison be used for? Thanks for clearing this up for me!”

Answer as given by Dr. Sample:

“This is an excellent question and I appreciate the opportunity to respond.

“At this point, everything coming out of Madison is pure speculation until the budget is approved. The Governor’s proposed budget, as well as the Assembly’s proposed revision to the Governor’s budget, have the potential to be positive for Merrill Area Public Schools. However, neither budget proposal provides MAPS with sufficient funding to maintain operations. Furthermore, considering our declining enrollment, even the best budget scenario finds us exploring the option of a referendum in April or facing additional cuts.”

“During our Community Conversation event last Fall, the community identified priorities for MAPS. The community established priorities for the future of the district. They wanted our students to have access to problem solving, critical thinking skills, and hands on learning through a production lab or fabrication lab at the high school. They also prioritized school based services as a need to address the social/behavioral/mental needs of our students. Other items included the optimization of student technology and building maintenance/repair. The number one priority dealt with the high turnover of employees our district has experienced. Therefore, the highest community priority is for MAPS to retain/attract quality teachers/administrators by remaining competitive with districts in our area.

“Regarding the referendum, our citizens will receive a survey in the coming months. This survey allows every member of the community to tell us what is important in their school district. You will have the option to let us know what you value in your district as each of the above priorities come with a dollar amount. We value your input as we are an important part of the community and depend on our partnership with the community.”

Thanks!

