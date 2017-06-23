Tomahawk VFW Post invites veterans to Fall Ride

The Wurl-Feind-Ingman Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2687 in Tomahawk invites all veterans, who ride motorcycles or not, to visit Tomahawk’s Veterans Fall Ride in September. This year the VFW is working to increase attendance alongside the Muscular Dystrophy Association, who was one of the original recipients of funds from the then Tomahawk MDA Fall Ride. The Tomahawk Post has become involved in the operation to increase attendance, bringing in approximately 8,000-10,000 additional in 2016 and hope to get back to 40,000 in 2017. The MDA operates the day-time activities in Sara Park and the VFW operates the downtown street dances in the evening on both Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16. This is a 36-year-old event. In its heyday there were 40,000 bikers in a city of 3,397.

On Sept. 14, there is a M*A*S*H Blood Drive at the Tomahawk Community Bank to kick off the weekend. This starts at 8:30 a.m. The rest of the day is given over to enjoying the magnificent winding roads and rolling hills in northern Wisconsin.

Sept. 15, starting with 4 p.m. lineup at the Tomahawk School complex, will kick off the Thunder Parade which travels several miles into the country and ends up in downtown Tomahawk with food and street dancing. Be sure to visit the M*A*S*H tent to learn about the veteran organizations and what they do to help our heroes. Trivia runs for Friday and Saturday with the drawing on Saturday evening for the winner. Entries can be found at the MASH tent on South 2nd Street.

Sept. 16 is more riding for MDA, with the Saturday evening street dance with new bands. MDA is selling raffle tickets on a new Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Drawing is Saturday evening. Performing bands will be Johnny Wad on Friday night and Hyde on Saturday night. There is limited rough camping available through the City of Tomahawk. It is ideal for self-contained units. Reservations can be made by contacting City of Tomahawk at 715-453-4040.

Honor Flight and Wounded Warriors In Action Foundation will be in attendance. For more information, contact Commander Gerald Dvorak at 715-612-2373 or Pat at 715-688-9395.