Pine Crest to host Ice Cream Social Posted by: Foto News , June 23, 2017 The community is invited to Pine Crest Nursing Home on June 29 for the annual ice cream social. Starting at 2 p.m., enjoy live entertainment by the Szydel's, ice cream with all the toppings, as well as each other's company.