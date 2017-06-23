Pine Crest to host Ice Cream Social

The community is invited to Pine Crest Nursing Home on June 29 for the annual ice cream social. Starting at 2 p.m., enjoy live entertainment by the Szydel’s, ice cream with all the toppings, as well as each other’s company.

