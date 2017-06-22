Sister Adele (Verena) Wehri, SCSC, age 92, of Merrill, Wisconsin, died June 19, 2017 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Bell Tower Residence Assisted Living, Merrill, WI. Sister Adele was born March 7, 1925 in Hebron, North Dakota, to Albert and Eva (Seeberger) Wehri.

She entered Holy Cross Convent in Merrill, Wisconsin on August 31, 1948, and celebrated her First Profession on August 24, 1950. She was in her 66th year of ministry at the time of her death. Sister received her early education in Haymarsh, North Dakota, and taught by Holy Cross Sisters. She graduated from Our Lady of the Holy Cross High School in Merrill, Wisconsin. Sister received her Bachelor of Science degree from Cardinal Stritch College, Milwaukee, and did her dietetic internship at Milwaukee County Institutions, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Her ministries included teaching at the Hessoun Orphanage in Fenton, Missouri, Director of Dietary Departments both at Holy Cross Hospital, Merrill, Wisconsin and at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Dickinson, North Dakota, and Bell Tower Residence, Merrill, Wisconsin. From 1984-1990, Sister Adele was the convent administrator at Holy Cross Convent in Merrill, Wisconsin. She did volunteer work in the Activities Department at Bell Tower Residence from 1993 to 2012. She called Bell Tower Residence home since 2012.

Sister Adele is survived by her family of Holy Cross Sisters and associates; one sister Alda (Jake) Goldade, Wausau, Wisconsin; a brother, Leonard (Irene) Wehri, Hebron, North Dakota, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Sister Mary Albert and Sister Miriam, both Holy Cross Sisters; three brothers, Alvin, Bruno and Joseph.

Mass of Resurrection will be held at Holy Cross Chapel, Bell Tower Residence at 10:30 AM, Saturday, July 1, 2017. Father Jim Bartelme will officiate. Visitation will be before the service beginning at 8:30 AM. Burial will take place in St. Francis Cemetery, Merrill, Wisconsin.

Special thanks to the staff at Bell Tower Residence and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the special care they gave Sister Adele. Memorials may be made to Bell Tower Residence, 1500 O’ Day Street, Merrill, WI 54452.

