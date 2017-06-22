Patrick Thomas Roberts, of Colby, formerly of Merrill, age 68, died on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at his residence in Colby, WI. He was born on February 12, 1949 to the late Bernard and Margaret (Redman) Roberts in Chicago, Illinois. Pat attended and graduated from high school in Chicago, IL. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country during the Vietnam War.

Pat worked as a counselor at Lincoln Hills in Irma, until his retirement. He loved his job there and enjoyed going to work every day. After retirement, Pat enjoyed spending time on the golf course at X to C and played in a lot of tournaments. He enjoyed watching Chicago Bears football and the White Sox baseball team. Pat would look forward to the next hunting season, whether it was duck hunting or deer hunting – he enjoyed all sorts of hunting. During the summer months, you could find Pat fishing for trout in the river. Above all – he really cherished and loved his grandchildren. Pat was a member of the Merrill Lions Club. He will be sadly missed.

Pat is survived by his sons: Patrick Roberts Jr. of Wisconsin Rapids, Jim Stawicki of Chicago, Steve (Misty) Roberts of Colby, Tim (Shelly) Walley of Arpin and Tom (Kathy) Walley of Abbotsford, daughter: Melissa Weber of Colby, 14 grandchildren: Travis Roberts, Amanda Cook, Caprina Roberts, Brandie Grueles, Amber Bembenek, Jade Roberts, Dylan Zettler, Brock Roberts, Jasmine Roberts, Kaylee Weber, Garrett Weber, Morgan Weber, Cullan Weber and Cason Brost, brothers: James (Claudia) Roberta of Merrill and Michael Roberts of Arizona. He is preceded in death by his parents: Bernard and Margaret Roberts and sister: Mary Roberts.

Funeral Services for Pat will be held on Saturday, Jun 24, 2017 at 1pm at Waid Funeral Home. Father Chris Kemp will officiate. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2017 from 10am until the time of the service. Military honors will be performed at the funeral home by the Merrill VFW Post #1638 following the service. Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.