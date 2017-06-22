Merrill Post 46 takes down Wausau for first win

By Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

Post 46 came out with a 5-1 victory after beating Wausau United in last night’s game. A good pitching performance and opportunistic hitting with runners on base would lead Merrill to their first win of the year.

In the top of the first inning it looked as if it was going to be more of the same for Post 46 as a walk and an error allowed Wausau to get on the board early and take a 1-0 lead; however Merrill tightened up their defense after that and stormed back in the bottom of the third inning to score three runs. A single by Trevor Asmundsen would kick start the offense in the bottom of the third. That was followed up by a single by Nick Bowe and another by Ryan Golisch that scored both Asmundsen and Bowe. Mason Smith would follow the trend hitting another single in the inning and moving Golisch over to second base where Kole Meyer would also jump on the single train with a hard ground ball up the middle good enough to score Golisch from second, making it a 3-1 game. Merrill’s offense picked right back up in the bottom of the fourth inning with a walk and a sacrifice bunt getting Zach Anderson to second base early in the inning. Dan Duginski drew a walk as well getting runners on first and second for Bowe as he hit a single down the right field line to score both runners bringing the score to 5-1 which would be the final.

Doing the pitching for Post 46 in this game was Ryan Golisch. Golisch did a masterful job striking out seven, walking two, allowing only four hits and giving up one run which was unearned. The top hitters for Post 46 include Nick Bowe (2H, 2RBI, 1R), Ryan Golisch (2H, 2RBI, 1R), Trevor Asmundsen (2H, 1R) and Mason Smith (2H).