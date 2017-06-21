Public invited to weigh in on city’s outdoor rec plan

The City of Merrill is seeking public input on its five-year Outdoor Recreation Plan. An online survey is available for residents to weigh in on what potential project they feel are important.

The City of Merrill Outdoor Recreation Plan, 2013-2018, will be used to identify new projects for development as well as which parks need refurbished recreation facilities (like trails, buildings, or playgrounds). The plan enables the City of Merrill to be eligible for competitive federal and state outdoor recreation grant money that usually pays half the cost per project.

This plan assesses the existing outdoor recreation system of city parks, and school facilities in the City of Merrill. Recreational needs will be identified based upon public input, national and state guidelines, and Merrill and North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission staff analysis.

The Merrill Parks & Recreation Commission will review all of this information and guide the overall direction of recommendations to improve the recreation system over the next five years.

Submission of this report to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources establishes eligibility for Merrill to apply for a variety of federal and state aids to improve the park system.

The outdoor recreation survey is open until July 31, 2017, at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/merrillorp. Some hard copies of the survey also will be available at the Smith Center and City Hall next week.