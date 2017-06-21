Post 46 blanked by Antigo

By Jared Schmeltzer

Tuesday’s game in Antigo would get ugly for Post 46 as they get 10-run ruled in the fifth inning losing 10-0. Merrill was only able to get one hit which came from Trevor Asmundsen in the fourth inning as the offense was stagnant in this quick game. That one hit would also be the only base runner Post 46 would have as Antigo pitcher Collin Meinert did not walk or hit a single batter and struck out seven in his five-inning gem of a game.

Vinnie Gallela got the start on the bump for Merrill pitching four and a third innings, striking out only three, walking three, giving up 11 hits, and 10 runs, eight of which were earned. Zach Anderson would also get in the game to pitch as he took over for Gallela in the bottom of the fifth with runners on second and third, however he would only see one batter as he gave up the game winning run with a double from the first batter he saw.