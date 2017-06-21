Fotos from the past

Researched by Michael J. Caylor Jr

Merrill will soon be full of Winnies. Winnebago campers that is. Winnebago owners from across the state will meet this weekend to camp at the Lincoln County Fair Grounds. Over 100 of the campers are expected to arrive starting Friday, an event that coincides with the Central Wisconsin Polka Fest. Besides Polka music, plenty of events are scheduled throughout the weekend to entertain our guests. Five camper dealers will be showcasing their latest models, the Pine River Co-op will have cheese samples and displays, a Tupperware party will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, and at 3 p.m. members of the club will head to Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes for a cocktail party and banquet.

Advertising throughout the paper welcomes our visitors this weekend, a sure boost to the local economy. Ads include: Dave’s Kountry Kitchen, serving breakfast 24 hours a day; 201 E. 2nd St.; Park City Motors, providing service and repair to all Dodge cars and trucks; West Side TV & Radio Shack, your complete line of stereos and CB’s; Thelma’s in downtown Merrill has 10% of all plus sized clothing through Sunday; The Corner Shop at 412 W. Main St. has everything the woman wants from pantsuits to formals; Arnold’s Drive-In, 105 E. 1st St., 50’s style dining with a $1.19 fish plate special and home to the Fonzy Bar and Pinky Pops; Bob and Barb’s Club 64 starts serving at 11 a.m., their special is a $7.95 lobster dinner; Fowler Drug Store at 914 E. Main St. has fishing tackle, gifts and cameras; Hinz’s Cork and Dyne has their country style buffet on Sunday and a ship and shore buffet on Friday, they are open at 6 a.m.; Estelle’s House of Fashion at 126 N. Prospect St. is offering 10% off all merchandise this weekend with coupon; Pamida Discount Store has all your men’s and boy’s fashion wear on sale this weekend and a full line of Zebco products; Golde’s Added Dimensions has the latest in fashions from both coasts, they are located in the Lincoln House; Club Modern is Merrill’s finest in sophisticated dining, just south of town on Business Hwy. 51; Caylor’s Corners is the most unique store in the north with everything for the camping family and is Wisconsin’s headwear headquarters; South of the Border specializes in the finest in Mexican and Italian dining, Business Hwy. 51 South; Ali Baba’s at 2403 E. Main St. has nightly dancing on their lighted dance floor and a game room; Margaret’s Laundromat is open 24 hours and is only two blocks from the stop lights at 1319 E. Main St.; Badger Paint has your wallpaper and paint needs covered; A&W Restaurant is your family dining destination, open 10 a.m. to midnight every day; Weinbrenner Factory Shoe Store has factory seconds, open seven days a week on Polk Street; Chip’s Restaurant has the world’s greatest hamburgers, Third and Center; All your photography needs are at the Paramount Studios, 1001 E. Main St.; Pine Ridge Oasis, a full 24 hours family restaurant with lead free gas at the pumps and Atlas tires, State Rd. 64 East; Champ’s Family Restaurant is open seven days a week on Business Hwy. 51 north, specializing in steak and chicken. And if a quiet evening is more your style at the Cosmo Ron Howard is starring in “Grand Theft Auto.”

In area briefs: The Lincoln County Humane Society elected their first slate of officers for the newly organized organization; Arnine Seiss will serve as president, Herb Schotz as vice-president, Phyliss Fehr is secretary, and Linda Johnson is treasurer. Randy Schenk, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wilbert Schenk of Cottage Street, is the recipient of the Eagle Scout Award, he also received the Pro Deo at Patria award, the highest religious award given to a Lutheran Scout. The summer playground program is set, plans are to take a trip to Green Bay, and hang out at Council Grounds and at the Depot Youth Center. Your summer leaders this year are: Marcy Barney, Laurie Suetlik, Mary Gruling, Peg Sybeldon, Greg English, Brian Koehler, Mark Storm and Jay Tlusty.

The City of Merrill has had a preliminary meeting with property owners of the Town of Pine River who border the city to discuss future plans. City engineer Chuck Pierotti would like to see the city expand Thielman Street further to the east so it connects with Pine Ridge Avenue. Pierotti feels this roadway will be critical for the area not only for expanded commercial use but also for access the Pine Ridge area by emergency vehicles. The city could also potentially expand Pine Ridge Avenue further to the north and connect it with State Rd. 17, thus easing the amount of traffic on Memorial Drive. Mayor Richard Holt stated he is comfortable with the early discussions and hopes to continue the open line for input from all sides for this development. The major inquiries into the development have come from Wisconsin Public Service which plans on building a new service center in that area. If this happens the city will likely seek to expand Big Eddy Road to the north to Thielman Street.

Show your support for your favorite baseball team at Schielke’s Dairy Queen. For a limited time you can get a sundae in a miniature batting helmet for only $1. All 26 teams are available. Also on the Entertainment page, Omni Travel in Wausau has Las Vegas specials for fall, $309 for round trip airfare out of Central Wisconsin Airport with four nights’ accommodations at the Star Dust.

Preparations are underway for the Jenny Fest which will be held Aug. 16 and 17 at Stange’s Park. The festival is a tribute to the pioneer days of Merrill. What has become a favorite treat of Merrill will be served in the park that weekend as the Optimists will be serving their cheese curds. Jerry Boettcher is past president of the Optimist Club and although he is willing to share the recipe for the squeaky treats, he cannot tell you the portions. Beer and pancake mix is what creates the deep fried delight, but the proportions is what makes them unique. Boettcher stated if you change the recipe in any way you will not get the results you want. Boettcher also stated the curds have to be from a specific source as well or your recipe will not work. Boettcher did tell the secret of what separates the yellow curds from the white curds, it is just food coloring added during the manufacturing process.

More letters to the editor from associates of the Walmart store regarding the potential organizing of the workers into a union. A vote on the matter is due in August.

The Mapleview Trailer Park on Merrill’s south side may be seeing some changes. Owner Randy Mueller is seeking a conditional use permit for further development of the park. Mueller wants to move homes and hook up to the city sewer and water but the city plan needs to hold a hearing on the matter first. That meeting will be held next Tuesday in the council chambers.